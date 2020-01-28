Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

MDYG stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,265. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.92. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.17 and a 12 month high of $58.54.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

