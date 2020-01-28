Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,192. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $102.13 and a 52 week high of $121.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.8443 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

