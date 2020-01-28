Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV Increases Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 6.8% of Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV owned about 0.24% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $38,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $78.11. 296,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,415. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.14. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

