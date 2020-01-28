Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV Purchases 702 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.7% of Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,074,113,000 after buying an additional 1,253,490 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,311,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $560,158,000 after purchasing an additional 338,049 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 15,152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $290,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,665,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $301,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Benchmark began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.24 and a 200 day moving average of $171.48. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $149.09 and a one year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.