Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 7.8% of Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV owned about 0.18% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $44,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $627,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 411.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,129. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $156.38 and a 1 year high of $203.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.54.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

