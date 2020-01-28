Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV Sells 13,969 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.8% of Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,382 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,687,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 278,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,243,000 after acquiring an additional 83,483 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,545,000 after acquiring an additional 72,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $9,663,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.19. The company had a trading volume of 459,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,069. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.66. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $141.18 and a 1-year high of $193.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.