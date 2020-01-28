Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV Sells 22,821 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,821 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF makes up about 2.3% of Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV owned about 0.54% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $13,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 232,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after buying an additional 25,389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XSLV stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.68. 536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,188. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average is $49.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4767 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

