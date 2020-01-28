Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV Sells 2,440 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.66. 89,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,921. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day moving average is $91.10.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

