Kcash (KCASH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.26 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Kcash has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, HADAX and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Kcash Token Profile

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

