Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) to “Buy”

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

CPYYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

CENTRICA PLC/S Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

