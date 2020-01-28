Kevin Lynch Acquires 93,750 Shares of Af Legal Group Limited (ASX:AFL) Stock

Af Legal Group Limited (ASX:AFL) insider Kevin Lynch acquired 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,638.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Af Legal Group alerts:

About Af Legal Group

AF Legal Group Limited operates as a family and relationship law company in Australia. It provides law services in various areas, including divorce and separation, property settlement, children's matters, spousal maintenance, same-sex and de facto couples, intervention orders, child support, and mediation together with related and ancillary services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Af Legal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Af Legal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.