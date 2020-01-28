Key Tronic (KTCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a positive return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 1.82%.

Key Tronic stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $66.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Key Tronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

