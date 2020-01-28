KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Holdings Lifted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,492,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,065 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of KeyCorp worth $30,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KEY opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.23.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $303,618.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,974.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,155.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.