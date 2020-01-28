KickCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $62,317.00 (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One KickCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Bancor Network and Exmo. KickCoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KickCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.66 or 0.03179541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011095 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00196078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00123573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KickCoin Token Profile

KickCoin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico.

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, Mercatox, YoBit, Exmo, Bancor Network, Gate.io, CoinBene, Kucoin, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.