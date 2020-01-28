KickToken Tops One Day Trading Volume of $45,153.00 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $47.18 million and $45,153.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, HitBTC, Gate.io and COSS.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00035684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $504.47 or 0.05585350 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026219 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00127301 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00017426 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002650 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00032941 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 646,449,296,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,314,789,060 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com.

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, COSS, Bilaxy, KuCoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, P2PB2B, Dcoin, Coinsbit, Livecoin, TOKOK, YoBit, ProBit Exchange, BitMart, Exmo, ABCC, CoinBene and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

