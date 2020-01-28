Kimball International (KBAL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $201.45 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 21.02%.

Shares of KBAL stock opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Kimball International has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KBAL. ValuEngine lowered Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

