Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 530,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,769 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Kimco Realty worth $10,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,725,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,779,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,918,000 after buying an additional 1,969,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,142,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,558,000 after buying an additional 1,108,494 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,260,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,191,000 after buying an additional 106,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,927,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Shares of KIM opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.55. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

