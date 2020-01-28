Kin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58,517.00 (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Kin has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and $58,517.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, YoBit, IDEX and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.38 or 0.03215977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00193413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00121210 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin’s genesis date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, YoBit, Stellarport, Bancor Network, OTCBTC, DDEX, HitBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Allbit, Mercatox, IDEX, CoinFalcon, Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.