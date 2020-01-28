Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Buys New Shares in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,245,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in L3Harris by 500.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth $27,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.76.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,848. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $140.88 and a 52 week high of $224.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

