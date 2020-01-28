Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Cuts Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,173 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial comprises about 2.0% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $8,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Nomura lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

SYF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 187,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.08.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

