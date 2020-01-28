Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Invests $2.97 Million in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.19% of BioTelemetry at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,698,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,067,000 after acquiring an additional 195,534 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 49,827 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BioTelemetry stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $51.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. BioTelemetry Inc has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $80.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $111.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. BioTelemetry’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BEAT shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on BioTelemetry in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

