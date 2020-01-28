KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian M. Trafas sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $154,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.88, for a total transaction of $432,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,299 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in KLA by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in KLA by 119.7% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in KLA by 30.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $5.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.93. 908,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,817. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.59. KLA has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. KLA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

