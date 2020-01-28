Kleros (PNK) Trading Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Kleros has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $3.70 million and $27,139.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007864 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000869 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000139 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000164 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 514,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,215,910 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io.

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

