Klimatas (KTS) One Day Volume Hits $2,385.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 24.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 61.4% against the US dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $17,998.00 and $2,385.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 190.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00018176 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00096386 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000222 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000820 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

