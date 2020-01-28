Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.61 on Top Exchanges

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Komodo has a total market cap of $72.54 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00006541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bitbns, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00608051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00124704 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00117641 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000475 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003152 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 118,098,248 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bitbns, BarterDEX, Binance, Crex24, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

