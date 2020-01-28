Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Barclays

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €52.00 ($60.47) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €42.50 ($49.42) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.20 ($51.40) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €49.50 ($57.56) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €46.82 ($54.44).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.00).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

