Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Short Interest Up 16.6% in January

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,400 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 437,800 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other news, insider Steven R. Lacy sold 5,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $239,816.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Koppers alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Koppers by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Koppers by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 223,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 32,293 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Koppers by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter worth $5,521,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KOP shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Koppers stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.54. The company had a trading volume of 79,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,316. Koppers has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $672.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. Koppers had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Koppers will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.