Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Short Interest Up 16.5% in January

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,688,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,161,000 after acquiring an additional 74,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,281,000 after acquiring an additional 157,582 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 48.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,605,000 after acquiring an additional 360,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 316.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after acquiring an additional 475,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 647.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 425,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after acquiring an additional 368,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti cut their price objective on Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.65. The company had a trading volume of 375,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,712. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.13. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.92 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

