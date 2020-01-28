Kuende Market Cap Tops $22,199.00 (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Kuende token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Bancor Network and CoinBene. Kuende has a market capitalization of $22,199.00 and approximately $140.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kuende has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00035504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $515.46 or 0.05688621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026123 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00128147 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017383 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002704 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00032832 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Kuende Profile

Kuende (KUE) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,531,636 tokens. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende. Kuende’s official website is kuende.com. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, CoinBene and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

