Kyber Network Price Up 8.9% This Week (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. Kyber Network has a market capitalization of $49.69 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kyber Network has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kyber Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Coinnest, Ethfinex and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.38 or 0.03215977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00193413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00121210 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network’s total supply is 211,800,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,709,322 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network.

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Zebpay, Binance, Coinrail, CoinExchange, Gate.io, Coinnest, COSS, GOPAX, OTCBTC, Tidex, DragonEX, Coinone, CPDAX, Liqui, Kucoin, Poloniex, Livecoin, TDAX, Bithumb, Neraex, OKEx, Bancor Network, DEx.top, IDEX, Mercatox, Huobi, ABCC, AirSwap, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

