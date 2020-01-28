KZ Cash Price Reaches $0.0171 on Exchanges (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $26,817.00 and $102.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

