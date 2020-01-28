L3Harris (LHX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect L3Harris to post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter. L3Harris has set its FY20 guidance at $10.00 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect L3Harris to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LHX opened at $222.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $140.88 and a twelve month high of $224.50.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.76.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

