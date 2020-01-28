Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 6,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Lam Research stock traded up $7.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.69. 1,814,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,780. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.43. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $316.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lam Research from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $313.00 price target (up previously from $261.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $284.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.05.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 4,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $1,138,306.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total value of $556,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,883 shares of company stock valued at $15,588,069 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,140,039,000 after buying an additional 248,314 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,039,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,382,000 after buying an additional 31,353 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 607,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,346,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Lam Research by 355.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,351,000 after buying an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

