Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total value of $556,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total value of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,883 shares of company stock worth $15,588,069 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $313.00 price target (up from $261.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.05.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $293.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.85. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $158.99 and a 52 week high of $316.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

