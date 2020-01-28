Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Short Interest Down 11.1% in January

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $93.75 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $72.32 and a twelve month high of $94.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.