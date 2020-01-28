Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Lamb Weston has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

NYSE LW opened at $90.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.31. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.20. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $94.46.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 18,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.01 per share, with a total value of $1,656,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $793,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,390,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

