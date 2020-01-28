Lambda (LAMB) Market Capitalization Hits $18.62 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Lambda has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a market cap of $18.62 million and approximately $44.91 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda token can now be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, Huobi, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.41 or 0.03168691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00195058 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00123634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,967,595 tokens. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi, Bilaxy and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

