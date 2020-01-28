Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Short Interest Update

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the December 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other Laureate Education news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $58,105.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,812.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $2,641,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,358 shares of company stock worth $2,881,514. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 479,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,710,000 after acquiring an additional 177,887 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 5,006.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 624,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 612,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

LAUR stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 389,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,677. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.49). Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $773.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LAUR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.