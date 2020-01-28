Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. Sells 400 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Stock

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $21,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,418,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ESNT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.96. 275,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,565. Essent Group Ltd has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 64.58%. The firm had revenue of $226.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

