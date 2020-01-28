LCX (LCX) Price Up 17.2% Over Last Week

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. LCX has a market capitalization of $145,680.00 and approximately $11,089.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LCX has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. One LCX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.72 or 0.03169665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00192472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00120349 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LCX

LCX’s total supply is 957,668,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 265,699,013 tokens. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com.

