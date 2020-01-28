Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 578,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

LM stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.50. 821,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,505. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Legg Mason has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $40.27.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Legg Mason had a positive return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Legg Mason will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LM. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Legg Mason by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason during the third quarter worth $246,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Legg Mason by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,318,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Legg Mason by 12.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,516,000 after acquiring an additional 76,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason during the third quarter worth $934,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legg Mason presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

