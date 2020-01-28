Lennox International (LII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Lennox International to post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LII stock opened at $238.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $221.96 and a 1-year high of $298.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.68.

Get Lennox International alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Terry L. Johnston sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.73, for a total transaction of $252,059.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,288.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $193,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,171.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,978 shares of company stock worth $2,511,699. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $285.00 price objective on Lennox International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.64.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.