LEOcoin Market Capitalization Tops $418,593.00 (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. One LEOcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LEOxChange, C-CEX, Livecoin and TOPBTC. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $418,593.00 and approximately $4,842.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,010.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.90 or 0.01906622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.64 or 0.04044427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00647451 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00126054 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.86 or 0.00730443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010015 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00028471 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00614257 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 258,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 257,946,808 coins. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Livecoin, Bit-Z, TOPBTC and LEOxChange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

