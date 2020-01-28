LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $17,190,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,828.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $923.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,839.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,814.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,181.72.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

