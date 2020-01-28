Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Short Interest Up 17.8% in January

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,580,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 11,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days. Currently, 13.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, G.Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ LXRX traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.35. 673,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,653. The stock has a market cap of $357.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $8.39.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $294.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2,372.40% and a net margin of 49.78%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4124.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,240,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after purchasing an additional 319,382 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 398,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 204,345 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 119,611 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

