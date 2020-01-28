Liberty Global Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 7,774 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,337% compared to the typical daily volume of 541 put options.

Shares of LBTYK stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $19.98. 92,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,767. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 112.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 149,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYK shares. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

