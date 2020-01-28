Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 5,420,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 629,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 25,205 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $1,205,807.20. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 118,858 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $5,665,960.86. Insiders sold a total of 669,837 shares of company stock worth $32,117,423 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the third quarter worth $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1,621.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 18.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSXMA traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,124. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.09. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $49.90.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 2.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

