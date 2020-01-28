Luceco (LON:LUCE) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Luceco (LON:LUCE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Luceco to an “add” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 96 ($1.26) to GBX 151 ($1.99) in a report on Tuesday.

LUCE stock opened at GBX 147 ($1.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 128.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 104.66. Luceco has a 52-week low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 147 ($1.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $225.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Luceco Company Profile

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

