Lifetime Brands Inc Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Lifetime Brands has a payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ LCUT traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $7.03. 19 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,778. The company has a market capitalization of $149.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.02 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Jeary sold 14,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $94,647.30. Also, Director Michael J. Jeary sold 5,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $32,811.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,078.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Lifetime Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

