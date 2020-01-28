LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.74-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $235-245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $245 million.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of LifeVantage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of LifeVantage stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,153. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $211.87 million, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.64. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.23 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 38.13%. On average, analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $63,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $203,805 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

